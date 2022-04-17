Driver hits Indio Police officer, flees the scene

An Indio Police officer was sent to the hospital after a driver refused to follow traffic control on Avenue 48 in Indio.

According to officials, the driver hit the officer after police tried to stop the vehicle and drove off, causing a speed chase westbound on Avenue 48.

California Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle on the westbound I-10 freeway at the intersection of Monterey and Varner Road.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with non-threatening life injuries and is in stable condition.

Information about the suspect is not released yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.