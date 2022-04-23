Suspect arrested in murder of Palm Springs resident at Cabazon outlet mall

On Saturday, Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of the suspect accused of murdering Palm Springs resident Michael Moser, 66.

Michael Moser, 66 pictured on far left

On Thursday, the Central Homicide Unit and Major Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a residence in 15500 block of Morada Rd., Victorville. The 18-year-old suspect from Victorville, was arrested for murder, and booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center. The case remains an active investigation.

Riverside County Sheriff's received a call on March 24 just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot at the outlets. Deputies on scene located Moser and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but Moser died on scene.

A motive for the murder remains unknown.