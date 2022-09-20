Local officials head to D.C. to seek funding for Coachella Valley Rail

This week, Commissioners with the Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) and local officials are in Washington, D.C. to meet with Congressional representatives and other federal officials to seek funding for the Coachella Valley Rail.

The new daily passenger rail service would provide transportation between Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley. RCTC is seeking federal funding that will allow planning for Coachella Valley Rail to move forward.

The train would make two daily round trips between Union Station in Los Angeles and Coachella – including stops in Palm Springs and other locations around the valley. It's planned to be 144 miles long. A trip to L.A. would be around 3.5 hours from the Coachella Valley. It would include 9 stations throughout the valley along with an upgrade to the current Palm Springs station.

In July, the Commission unanimously certified its Coachella Valley Rail “Tier 1” program-level environmental document. The project is now advocating for federal funding in it's “Tier 2” project-level studies. It includes in-depth analysis of the service and operations along the planned 144-mile route, which crosses Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties.

RCTC is seeking $20 million to help fund the Tier 2 studies. The project, estimated to cost $1 billion to construct, now must secure $60 million for more in-depth studies on infrastructure and station locations. About $23 million has been raised so far, and the rest is expected to take several years.

