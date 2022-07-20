Passenger rail ‘on the track’ for Coachella Valley to LA route

A proposed passenger rail service that would connect the Coachella Valley with Los Angeles passed a major hurdle last week.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission unanimously certified the project's environmental impact report, looking at everything from land use and climate change, to safety.

“Every day, the project is closer to becoming a reality as an alternative to driving to and from the Coachella Valley,” said RCTC 1st Vice Chair and Lake Elsinore Councilmember Bob Magee. “With the help of our state and federal partners, we continue to take steps toward service that will help our disadvantaged residents expand their travel and employment options, improve air quality for our region, and boost tourism and our desert economy,” he said.

The project proposes two daily round-trips. The trip would be about three hours and 15 minutes with planned stops in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties. RCTC said Amtrak will likely provide the intercity service on existing tracks.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on this project and its next steps tonight at 5 p.m.