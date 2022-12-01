Valley cities amp up security at holiday events

It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway.

Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0

"We make sure that they're licensed drivers, so they know the rules of the road, and they also have that experience operating vehicles," Lt. Gustavo Araiza with Palm Springs Police Dept. "In the same respect, we want to make sure that the maintenance of the vehicles is kept up."

News Channel 3 asked police and city officials what safety plans are in place for local, large-scale holiday events, including how floats are inspected and driving credentials are verified.

A holiday parade in Raleigh earlier this year turned deadly after the driver of a truck pulling a float lost control then crashed into parade participants, killing a young girl.

Find out what authorities say they are prepared for at Coachella Valley holiday events – tonight at 6 p.m. on KESQ.