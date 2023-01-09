Flood watch: Banning & Beaumont residents prep for heavy rain, high winds

A flood watch is in place for part of Riverside County, including the cities of Beaumont and Banning.

More than an inch of rain is expected to come down when Tuesday's storm system makes it's way in.

“It's basically, we don't know how the temperature is, if it’s sprinkling some days. It's like pouring rain. Or sometimes it rains like hail," said Beaumont residents Brandy Black and Elena Morales.

Black and Morales are ready for whatever this storm system may bring to their city.

The heavy rain can cause big problems, like it did back in September in Oak Glen. Just north of Beaumont, a massive mudslide made its way down the mountain- destroying everything in its way.

“I was actually very scared because I have family members that fell in Cherry Valley. I thought their homes were gonna get destroyed," said Black.

“It's terrifying. Especially if you might think you might lose a loved one towards something like that. It's the most terrifying thing everyone anyone could think," Morales added.

Although it’s not an event that happens often in this area, Beaumont Police Lieutenant Robert Galletta tells us they’re prepared for what the heavy rain could bring.

“Especially in the burn scar area where water is likely to come cascading off the mountain. It can flow into the valley areas and some of the depressions. They happen to be roadway crossings, especially up near Calimesa or Oak Glen, some of those roadways can dip down and cause a hazard," Lt. Galletta explained.

Lt. Galletta encourages everyone to take their time on wet, slick roads, especially those traveling on the Interstate 10 through the pass area.

“Slow down, take your time, especially when it's dark. The roads can get slick and dangerous... it's always best to take your time, leave early and be prepared.”

Heavy rain isn’t the only thing expected to hit that area. High winds often pass through the mountains, and authorities urge residents to stay vigilant of fallen trees.

"If a tree falls down and knocks power lines down, we just ask our residents not to be lulled into this sense of security when approaching a downed power line," Lt. Galletta said. "Although they may look docile. They may be energized so touching them would be a real mistake."

Beaumont residents can head to City Hall for pre-filled sandbags to help with flooding.

Residents can also head to cal-fire stations in Banning and Beaumont for bags as well.