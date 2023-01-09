Potential flooding preparations ahead of incoming storm system

Winter storms have continued to pummel the Golden State this week with heavy rain, destructive winds and flooding. Northern California has been especially hard hit which has prompted government action.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency late Sunday after a week of heavy storm activity that has claimed the lives of over 10 people and cut the power out for thousands.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking another storm system that is set to arrive in the Coachella Valley by Tuesday. Though rainfall totals are unlikely to mirror the catastrophic levels in Northern California, local emergency organizations are still on guard for potential flooding risks.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local emergency organizations about what flooding protocols are in place for the valley ahead of Tuesday’s storm.

