Is 13 years old too young for social media? Experts say yes.

The United States Surgeon General is taking a stand against kids on social media, saying 13-year-olds are still too young to be on social sites.

"I personally, based on the data I've seen, believe that 13 is too early," claimed U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "And I think that it's a time early adolescence where kids are developing their identity, their sense of self."

Right now most popular social media sites allow users who are ages 12 and up. Twitter has a 17 and older requirement.

Dr. Alok Patel with Stanford Children's Health claimed at the age of 13 brains are still developing and research is showing that constant social media scrolling can affect brain chemistry in young kids.

However, industry executives are still pointing out social media benefits saying research they have seen show social apps being used to connect with other people can have positive mental health benefits.

Still, experts are insisting that restraints be put in place and conversations need to continue about the risks.