An additional $3 million needed to complete Palm Springs’ homeless navigation center
As construction continues on Palm Springs’ homeless navigation center, the city is making adjustments as construction costs continue to rise.
The city originally secured about $28.7 million from county, city, state and federal funding.
In a staff report written by city manager, Teresa Gallavan, construction costs for the navigation center, which has stirred up controversy amongst some local residents, have risen to about $3 million dollars above budget.
In her report, Gallavan said that the city will use $3 million that was already set aside to address homelessness will be used to cover the additional construction costs.
On Thursday, Palm Springs City Council will vote on a decision that would allocate an additional $3 million dollars for the construction project.
The city says that this additional funding will help get the project closer to a completion date, which has yet to be determined.
News Channel 3 is in the process of speaking with city officials to learn more about the rise in construction costs and an estimated time of completion.
Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.