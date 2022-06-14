Palm Springs City Council to consider next steps for Homeless Navigation Center

On Thursday, the Palm Springs City Council is expected to discuss the next plans for its Homeless Navigation Center.

City staff have recommended that the council approve an $860,604 architectural design services agreement with John Friedman Alice Kimm Architects, city documents show.

The navigation center will be located at 3589 McCarthy Road in the northern section of the city. The site includes 3 buildings spanning more than 3.6 acres and will be operated by Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

The location has been the source of controversy among the residents of the neighborhood.

The city has held several community meetings about the project, including a heated one in April where residents voiced their concerns about the shelter and the safety of the neighborhood.

In the area, the residents shared their community issues revolving around mental illnesses, substance abuse, and violence which they gave credit to some of the homeless neighbors.

During the April meeting, the council did suggest that they will run a 24/7 security program with the help of the Palm Springs Police department.

“Martha’s will have security. We are working very closely with the police department to develop what’s necessary for everybody’s safety,” said Linda Barrack the President & CEO of Martha’s Village and Kitchen.

To submit any questions or concerns, email psnavigationcenterquestions@palmspringsca.gov.

You can submit a survey and share your thoughts with the council by clicking this link.