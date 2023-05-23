Palm Springs considers 3-year, $1.2M contract with company to clean up homeless camps

The City of Palm Springs is considering a 3-year contract with an environmental construction company, OFRS, Inc., to help clean up homeless encampments.

City Council is expected to vote on the $1.2 million proposal on Thursday, May 25th during their meeting.

Palm Springs Police say homelessness is a growing problem in the city. With their continued efforts to combat homelessness through Operation Relentless Sun, police say they've identified 418 homeless individuals from February 1, 2023 to April 1, 2023.

Lieutenant William Hutchinson, who oversees the Operation Relentless Sun team, tells News Channel 3 that those numbers are only increasing.

The 2023 Riverside County Homeless Point In Time Count revealed Palm Springs has the highest number of unsheltered individuals throughout the Coachella Valley.

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm to hear why Palm Springs Police say contracting with a firm who specializes in cleaning up encampments, can help create safer living environments for the homeless community.