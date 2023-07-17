Coachella receives $2M grant for rail station feasibility study

The city of Coachella was awarded a $2 million grant through the state-funded Regional Early Action Planning from the Southern California Association of Governments.

The grant money would be used to fund a study that focuses on the multimodal transit-supportive rail station district in the City, including a land use-focused development strategy, investments into the infrastructure, active transportation projects, and placemaking amenities to increase housing and jobs in a walkable and transit-accessible environment.

The study will support the Riverside County Transportation Commission's Coachella Valley Rail Project which aims to provide rail service that connects Coachella Valley to Los Angles Union Station.

In a statement from Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, "This grant positions Coachella to welcome the train into our City, and brings us closer to expanding mobility for residents and visitors alike.”

This is part of an initiative to fund transformative planning and implementation projects that expand access, increase mobility options, bring jobs and housing closer together, and achieve a more sustainable growth pattern across the region.

Check Out: City of Palm Desert has sights set on new passenger railway stop

Coachella represents one of seven projects in Riverside County aimed at impacting quality of life by increasing economic and career opportunities and reducing vehicle emissions across the region.