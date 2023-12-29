Roads closed in Desert Hot Springs due to car crash

The area of Pierson Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in Desert Hot Springs is closed while Cal Fire and Desert Hot Springs Police help people involved in a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Cal Fire tells News Channel 3 that two people have been taken to the hospital. One is seriously hurt. One has moderate injuries.

Pierson Boulevard is closed near Little Morongo Road.

12/29/23 - 6:00 p.m.



Traffic Accident Investigation - Road Closure



Road closure on Pierson Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in both directions for the next few hours. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/W399vcV2kJ — DHS Police Dept (@DHSPoliceDept) December 30, 2023

News Channel 3 has a crew on scene and will update this breaking news as we learn more.