Roads closed in Desert Hot Springs due to car crash

today at 6:40 PM
Published 6:18 PM

The area of Pierson Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in Desert Hot Springs is closed while Cal Fire and Desert Hot Springs Police help people involved in a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Cal Fire tells News Channel 3 that two people have been taken to the hospital. One is seriously hurt. One has moderate injuries.

Pierson Boulevard is closed near Little Morongo Road.

News Channel 3 has a crew on scene and will update this breaking news as we learn more.

KESQ News Team

