How solar panels can complicate firefighting operations

Published 10:18 AM

One person was left displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Palm Desert Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said the home was a complete loss. There was concern about the weight of the solar panels on the roof. That weight can pose a danger in a collapse situation.

Solar panels can present other complications during firefighting operations.

As the solar industry continues to grow, fire departments are being forced to adapt.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

