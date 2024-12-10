Skip to Content
Two displaced after fire destoys home in Palm Desert

By
today at 7:11 PM
Published 5:01 PM

Two people were left displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Palm Desert Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at a home on the 43000 block of Virginia Avenue near California Drive in the Palm Desert Country Club area.

Heavy smoke was visible in the area.

There were no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the home was a complete loss. There is concern about the weight of solar panels on the roof.

A viewer said California Avenue and New York Avenue are blocked off, preventing any traffic on Virginia Avenue.

Jesus Reyes

