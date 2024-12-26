Desert Water Agency prepares public for Palm Springs pipeline projects

Xochitl Peña from the Desert Water Agency (DWA) joined News Channel 3 to talk about upcoming projects starting this Winter in the Coachella Valley, resident will start noticing soon.

There's two projects DWA crews are currently preparing the areas for so the contractor can start.

1st Project will begin second week of January in in the Racquet Club Estates area, around E. Simms Road and N. Sunnyview Drive and last 2 1/2 to 3 months

2nd Project will start in February in a portion of the Historic Tennis Club and in the downtown area along S. Belardo Road and last anywhere from 2 to 3 months

The first project will begin the second week of January in the Racquet Club Estates area, around E. Simms Road and N. Sunnyview Drive and last 2 1/2 to 3 months.

The second project is anticipated to start in February in a portion of the Historic Tennis Club and in the downtown area along S. Belardo Road and last anywhere from 2 to 3 months as well.

DWA’s water system is made up of about 425 miles of pipeline. Some of it is very old and was installed during the Great Depression, according to Pena.

The DWA has a ranking system used to prioritize their work. They will be replacing unlined steel pipes that have a life expectancy of anywhere from 50-70 years, with ductile iron, which is more durable and can last up to 100 years.

Pena says the DWA knows construction can be an inconvenience, and is asking the public for patience as they work through these important projects.

For more information and updates on our pipeline replacement projects, you can go to www.dwa.org/pipelines.