Riverside County and regional air quality regulator to pave dirt roads in east valley to improve air quality
THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Paving the way for cleaner air quality – that's the goal of a more than $4.5 million project in the East Valley.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District announced it will team up with Riverside County's Transportation Department to pave dirt roads at mobile home parks throughout the eastern Coachella Valley.
14 mobile home parks in communities like Thermal, Mecca, Oasis, and North Shore will see newly paved roads after the project begins in 2026, including the following:
- Sanchez Mobile Home Park, 64975 Harrison Street, Thermal
- Mountain Vista Mobile Home Park, 59700 Pierce Street, Thermal
- Zakey Mobile Home Park, 88755 58th Avenue, Thermal
- Maria y Jose Mobile Home Park, 85701 Middleton Street, Oasis
- Seferino Huerta Mobile Home Park, 67959 Lincoln Street, Mecca
- Toledo Mobile Home Park, 89171 64th Avenue, Mecca
- Campos Wong Mobile Home Park, 52742 Fillmore Street, Thermal
- 63rd Avenue off Pierce Street near the Whitewater River, Mecca
- B Bros Ranch aka Barroso Mobile Home Park, 52255 Fillmore Street, Thermal
- Familia Martinez Mobile Home Park, 69780 Grant Street, Mecca
- Meza Mobile Home Park, 56850 Desert Cactus, Thermal
- Rodriguez, Bolanos, Meza Ranch aka Rancho La Boquilla, 56845 Desert Cactus, Thermal
- Velasco Mobile Home Park, 70980 Wheeler Street, Mecca
- Sacred Grove, 96751 Highway 111, North Shore
Officials said the goal of the project is to improve air quality.
News Channel 3 is speaking with project leaders and residents affected by these changes. Stay with us for the latest.