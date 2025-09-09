Riverside County and regional air quality regulator to pave dirt roads in east valley to improve air quality 

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Paving the way for cleaner air quality – that's the goal of a more than $4.5 million project in the East Valley.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District announced it will team up with Riverside County's Transportation Department to pave dirt roads at mobile home parks throughout the eastern Coachella Valley.

14 mobile home parks in communities like Thermal, Mecca, Oasis, and North Shore will see newly paved roads after the project begins in 2026, including the following:

Sanchez Mobile Home Park, 64975 Harrison Street, Thermal

Mountain Vista Mobile Home Park, 59700 Pierce Street, Thermal

Zakey Mobile Home Park, 88755 58th Avenue, Thermal

Maria y Jose Mobile Home Park, 85701 Middleton Street, Oasis

Seferino Huerta Mobile Home Park, 67959 Lincoln Street, Mecca

Toledo Mobile Home Park, 89171 64th Avenue, Mecca

Campos Wong Mobile Home Park, 52742 Fillmore Street, Thermal

63rd Avenue off Pierce Street near the Whitewater River, Mecca

B Bros Ranch aka Barroso Mobile Home Park, 52255 Fillmore Street, Thermal

Familia Martinez Mobile Home Park, 69780 Grant Street, Mecca

Meza Mobile Home Park, 56850 Desert Cactus, Thermal

Rodriguez, Bolanos, Meza Ranch aka Rancho La Boquilla, 56845 Desert Cactus, Thermal

Velasco Mobile Home Park, 70980 Wheeler Street, Mecca

Sacred Grove, 96751 Highway 111, North Shore

Officials said the goal of the project is to improve air quality.

News Channel 3 is speaking with project leaders and residents affected by these changes. Stay with us for the latest.