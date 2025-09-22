Former Riverside County deputy faces sentencing Tuesday in 2014 Coachella shooting

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — A former Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for the 2014 shooting death of Luis Carlos Morin in Coachella, a case prosecutors described as the result of a love triangle that turned deadly.

Oscar Rodriguez, 43, was convicted in June of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement. He faces up to 21 years in state prison.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez confronted Morin, 39, outside Morin’s mother’s home on Jan. 27, 2014. Morin, who had just returned from a birthday celebration, was fatally shot in the chest.

Rodriguez was romantically involved with Diana Perez, the mother of Morin’s children. Prosecutors argued Rodriguez escalated a personal conflict into a deadly encounter, while the defense maintained he acted in self-defense.

An Indio jury acquitted Rodriguez of first-degree murder but returned the manslaughter verdict nearly a decade after the shooting.

Morin’s family previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Riverside County, which agreed in 2016 to a $7 million settlement.

Sentencing will take place Tuesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

News Channel 3’s Garrett Hottle will be in the courtroom Tuesday, bringing you the latest updates as the sentencing unfolds.