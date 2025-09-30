Skip to Content
Local News

High Desert businesses weigh in on impacts of a potential government shutdown

KESQ
By
Published 9:56 AM

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) – Less than 24 hours remain to avert a potential government shutdown as Democrats and Republicans continue to grapple over the budget. If a shutdown happens, local nonprofits are concerned about the negative impacts it could bring to Joshua Tree National Park.

Today, KESQ is speaking with businesses in Joshua Tree about how a shutdown and impacts to the National Park could affect their bottom line.

Stay with us for the latest.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content