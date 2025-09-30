High Desert businesses weigh in on impacts of a potential government shutdown

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) – Less than 24 hours remain to avert a potential government shutdown as Democrats and Republicans continue to grapple over the budget. If a shutdown happens, local nonprofits are concerned about the negative impacts it could bring to Joshua Tree National Park.

Today, KESQ is speaking with businesses in Joshua Tree about how a shutdown and impacts to the National Park could affect their bottom line.

Stay with us for the latest.