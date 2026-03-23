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Second gliding accident in Salton Sea area since February prompts concern

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Published 10:48 AM

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) – In the last two months, two people gliding near the Salton Sea have been seriously injured after crashing in gliding accidents.

On Sunday evening, CAL FIRE Riverside County Fire Department reported a hang glider that crashed into power lines in North Shore. According to officials, the glider pilot was transported to a trauma center by helicopter after suffering serious injuries in the crash. No updates on their condition were available as of Monday morning.

It comes after a separate paraglider crash in Mecca seriously injured another glider pilot in early February. In that incident, the glider also crashed into power lines in the area.

The two incidents in a two-month span are drawing concern over safety, especially for these "ultralight aircraft." Hang gliders, paragliders, and paramotors are generally considered to fall under that category, and are common sights in the Salton Sea area.

One local gliding instructor based in the Thermal area said its very common to see people using such aircraft. He also pointed to a recent train derailment in the North Shore area as a reason for people to take to the skies to get a unique view of the wreck.

News Channel 3 will be speaking with experts about safety in the aftermath of the two accidents. Stay with us for the latest.

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