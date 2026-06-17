Desert Hot Springs hits pause on data centers, joining a Coachella Valley wave

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Desert Hot Springs is the latest Coachella Valley city to slam the brakes on data centers.

The City Council approved a 45-day moratorium on new data center development Tuesday night, temporarily blocking any such project while city staff studies the impact on water, power and the surrounding desert.

The move puts Desert Hot Springs in step with a fast-spreading backlash. In a roughly two-week span this month, Coachella, Indio, the city of Imperial and Imperial County all paused data centers. Coachella went further, voting June 4 to terminate its agreement with the developer behind a proposed technology campus and directing staff to draft a permanent ban.

Under California law, urgency moratoriums like this one start at 45 days and can be extended up to roughly two years while a city writes permanent rules.

The concern driving the wave is resources. Large warehouses of servers that power artificial intelligence and cloud computing can draw more than a million gallons of water a day in hot weather and consume enormous amounts of electricity. In a desert that routinely tops 110 degrees, that has alarmed residents who packed months of meetings in neighboring Coachella.

And the worry here isn't just local. A Gallup survey this spring found 71% of Americans don't want a data center built near them 48% strongly opposed, just 27% in favor. It was the first time Gallup had even asked the question.

The pushback is also moving fast. The U.S. Data Center Moratorium Tracker, counted eight efforts to restrict data centers a year ago. Today there's more than 70.

A separate group, Data Center Watch, also found at least 75 projects worth roughly $130 billion were blocked or delayed across the country in just the first three months of 2026

The Desert Hot Springs vote also comes amid tension. On June 10, the city's Planning Commission unanimously approved the Snider Logistic Center - a roughly 1 million-square-foot warehouse on about 64 acres projected to employ nearly 1,000 people despite some resident objections about truck traffic, air quality and water use.

Commissioners specified the project will not be a data center.