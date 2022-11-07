Weather changes ahead on Election Day

Election day preparation is in full swing at polling locations across the valley. Voters can now cast their votes or drop off their mail-in ballots a day early which may be a good option for those looking to avoid upcoming weather changes.

An incoming winter storm system is expected to bring rain and even mountain snow across Southern California. The Coachella Valley can expect to see nearly half an inch of rain from Monday to Wednesday.

Due to these upcoming weather changes, the First Alert Weather Alert team has called a First Alert Weather Alert Day that will last until Wednesday morning.

Highest rainfall totals and potential thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday which also falls on the 2022 General Election Day. Adjustments may need to be made for those working or going to the polls to cast their votes tomorrow.

