Candidates for Rancho Mirage City Council vacancy interviewed

Candidates who filed to fill the vacancy in the Rancho Mirage City Council were interviewed by councilmembers during a special meeting on Thursday.

13 people submitted their applications, but three were not present during the meeting.

Before the interviews began, Wayne Avershow, who ran for council in the November election, suggested that the council should re-think the appointment process since there was just an election, and even though two others were chosen by the city, thousands of city residents did vote for the remaining three candidates.

The meeting lasted approximately three hours.

On Friday, the city council is expected to make its decision on who will fill the vacancy. The meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m.

The council is seeking to fill the vacancy left by Meg Marker, who left resigned suddenly in the middle of a city council meeting on Sept. 19.

Marker resigned after voicing strong opposition to a resolution discussion that would've seen the city council possibly adopt regulations that would prohibit council members from entering into contracts where they have a conflict of interest.

