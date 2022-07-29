Local monkeypox patient said he is getting the help he needs after News Channel 3 interviews

A local man currently infected with monkeypox who has shared his story on News Channel 3 said he is finally getting the help he needs.

Rancho Mirage resident Daniel Phelan told News Channel 3 he was desperate to get T-POXX, the anti-viral drug used to treat monkeypox, but he felt frustrated that county health officials were not doing enough to help him get it.

Shortly after an exclusive interview with News Channel aired, he says he finally got the medicine he had been waiting for.

“Thank you for shining light on it. I think that getting a little exposure probably helped to untangle some of the quagmire that was happening prior to there being some accountability,” Phelan said.

Phelan says the TPOXX bottle is marked “from the u-s stockpile,” since that is where it came from. He said county officials also told him he is now “confirmed positive” for monkeypox.

You can watch his full, in-depth interview with Peter Daut about his experience below:

On Tuesday, Phelan was part of a community town hall where he expressed his frustrations directly to local and state health leaders.