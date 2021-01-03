Trump to award Medal of Freedom to GOP Reps. Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan

National Politics

Before he leaves office, President Donald Trump will award the nation’s highest civilian honor to two of his most vocal political allies who defended him throughout his impeachment, Rep. Devin Nunes of California and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, as the White House has been inundated with requests for others, multiple sources told CNN.

Though it wasn’t listed on his public schedule released by the White House, Trump on Monday will award the Medal of Freedom to Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee who is a close political ally of Trump’s and who has worked closely with him to undermine the Justice Department’s Russia investigation.

Trump is also considering granting the Medal of Freedom to Bobby Bowden, the retired Florida State University football coach.

Those are just three names amid a slew of others who have either put their names on the list, or urged allies to do so on their behalf, according to multiple White House officials. Trump has often used the Medal of Freedom to reward his allies, whether they be financial, political or just old friends. And he now appears prepared to do so again before leaving office, even though he has not yet publicly acknowledged his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Several people close to Trump have noted that, as his time in office comes to an end, one of the things he’ll likely miss the most is not the work of the presidency but the trappings that come with it: the motorcades, rides on Marine One, tours of the Lincoln Bedroom given to dinner guests, a constant press corps at his side — but also Medal of Freedom ceremonies. Trump often delights in them and has done so for multiple friends, political donors and athletes over the last four years.

