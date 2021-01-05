Majority of Georgia voters say presidential election conducted fairly, CNN exit poll shows

National Politics

Georgia voters who cast ballots in the runoff elections that will determine control of the US Senate mostly say that their state’s presidential election in November was conducted fairly, and around three-quarters say they are confident their vote in this election will be counted accurately, according to the early results of an exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.

Those views are sharply divided by party, as both Republican candidates for Senate in today’s contests have expressed support for a planned effort to reject Electoral College votes as they are presented to Congress on Wednesday. Among Georgia Republicans who voted in the runoff elections, about three-quarters say that the presidential election in Georgia was not conducted fairly, while more than 9 in 10 Democrats say the election, which President-elect Joe Biden won by less than 12,000 votes, was fair.

Republicans voting in the Senate runoffs appear to have a bit more faith in Tuesday’s runoff election than they did in November’s contest. About half of Republicans feel confident their votes in the runoff elections will be counted accurately. Among Democrats, more than 9 in 10 are confident their vote in the runoff will be counted accurately, as are 7 in 10 independents. That’s a reversal compared with November. According to the exit poll in November, 92% of Republicans were confident that votes in their state would be counted accurately, while only 79% of Democrats felt the same.

The CNN exit poll was conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool, a consortium of CNN, ABC News, CBS News and NBC News. Interviews were completed with 5,260 voters in one of three ways: In-person on Election Day at 39 polling places across Georgia, in-person at 25 early voting locations around the state or by telephone for voters who cast ballots by mail or in-person during early voting. Results for the full sample of voters have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, it is larger for subgroups.

