Congress briefed on new threats facing lawmakers and Capitol, Lamb says

National Politics

Members of Congress were briefed late Monday on a series of new threats against lawmakers and the US Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Rep. Conor Lamb said on CNN Tuesday.

The briefing follows an FBI bulletin warning of “armed protests” being planned at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, DC, and provides the latest sense of a heightened state of alarm among lawmakers and law enforcement officials following last week’s deadly siege at the US Capitol.

“Yes, what our briefing confirmed is that this is not simply an ongoing criminal investigation, which it is. We’re in the midst of an ongoing series of crimes and ongoing threat to the United States capitol, to our institutions, to communities all around the United States,” Lamb, a Pennsylvania Democrat, told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” when asked about the briefing from law enforcement.

“And that’s why what we’re doing is different than the impeachment that came before and other things we’ve done with respect to … President Trump before,” added Lamb, who blames Trump for last week’s violence.

Asked by Camerota to confirm if there are specific, credible threats that he heard that law enforcement believes are legitimate and are taking seriously and planning for, Lamb responded, “yes.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.