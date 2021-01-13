Top White House adviser Hicks no longer works at the White House, a previously planned departure

National Politics

Hope Hicks left the White House for the last time on Tuesday, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell CNN, a final departure planned before the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Hicks was one of President Donald Trump’s most influential confidantes and a longtime loyalist but hasn’t been at the White House much in recent weeks after she felt her influence waned after she pushed back on the President’s baseless voter fraud claims, the sources said. She also urged him against pursuing legal challenges without competent lawyers in place.

Hicks declined a CNN request for comment.

Hicks first resigned from her role as White House communications director in 2018, before returning in early 2020 as a counselor to the President. From 2018 to 2020, she worked as the chief communications officer at Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.