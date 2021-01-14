Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician, dead at 73

National Politics

Dr. Harold Bornstein, President Donald Trump’s former personal physician, has died at the age of 73.

Bornstein’s death was announced on Thursday in a paid notice in The New York Times. The notice did not give a cause or say where he died, but said he passed away last Friday.

“A devoted husband and loving father, Dr. Bornstein is survived by his wife, Melissa (Brown), his daughter, Alix, and sons, Robyn Bornstein M.D., Joseph Bornstein M.D., Jeremee, and Jackson,” the obituary reads. “Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be a private service for family and friends.”

