Biden builds out communications staff with chief photographer and deputy press secretary

National Politics

The incoming Biden administration appointed a dozen communications staffers on Friday, including deputy press secretary and chief photographer.

The appointments round out the White House press shop, communications offices and digital strategy teams, following several weeks of other announcements.

TJ Ducklo, who was national press secretary for Biden’s campaign during the general election, will be the White House’s deputy press secretary, joining press secretary Jen Psaki and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Adam Schultz will be Biden’s chief official White House photographer, a role that has gained more prominence in the social media age. Schultz was the lead photographer for Biden’s campaign. Pete Souza was Barack Obama’s chief photographer and Shealah Craighead currently serves in the same role for President Donald Trump.

Additionally, Anita Dunn will join the administration as a senior adviser to the president. Dunn was Barack Obama’s White House communications director in 2009 and was more recently a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign. Axios, which first reported her appointment, said Dunn will “work closely” with communications director Kate Bedingfield and Psaki.

Drew Heskett will be the presidential videographer, a role that was first established during the Obama presidency. Eric Bravo will be video editor.

Matthew Hill, currently the senior spokesperson for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will be senior associate communications director, joining Bedingfield. Khanya Brann will be senior communications assistant in Bedingfield’s office.

Rykia Dorsey Craig, Seth Schuster and Ike Hajinazarian will be regional communications directors. Todd Zubatkin and Terry Moynihan will be deputy directors for research.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have consistently offered a contrast to the outgoing presidency’s mendacity by speaking of the need to tell the truth clearly to the public.

“Speaking honestly, with empathy and directly to the public about our administration will be among the key pillars in this Presidency and White House,” Biden said in a statement about Friday’s appointments.

Harris also spoke of the need “to communicate clearly and honestly with the American people” in her own statement.