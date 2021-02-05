White House to reinstate regular presidential addresses to the nation in the style of FDR’s fireside chats

National Politics

The White House plans to bring back presidential addresses directly to the American people this weekend, continuing in the tradition of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats.

“This is a time-honored tradition in the country of hearing from the President in this way, from FDR’s Fireside Chats to Ronald Reagan establishing the weekly presidential radio address,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday. “President (Joe) Biden will continue that tradition, and we expect it to take on a variety of forms.”

Biden’s inaugural edition will be a “conversation” between him and Michelle, a Roseville, California resident who lost her job at a startup clothing company due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Psaki.

The conversation will be released on the White House’s social media channels, Psaki said.

The reinstatement of the presidential addresses is another return by the Biden administration to presidential traditions and norms, including the resumption of daily White House press briefings.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden’s Republican predecessor, regularly recorded weekly addresses posted to Facebook during the first few months of his administration, according to the Voice of America. The addresses became more sporadic after 2017 with the White House eventually ending the tradition in 2019, the Washington Post noted. Trump preferred using Twitter to directly engage with the American people, including to announce major policy decisions or his stance on particular issues.

Democratic President Barack Obama posted weekly video addresses during his two terms in office to push policies and initiatives and commemorate holidays.

Roosevelt started the tradition during his first term, using his evening radio broadcasts to inform the American public about his policies and actions and to calm the nation during times of crisis.

The Democratic president gave the first of his fireside chats in March 12, 1933, on the banking crisis, according to University of Virginia’s Miller Center.