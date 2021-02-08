Trump lawyers argue former President did not incite riots by telling supporters to ‘fight like hell’

National Politics

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team accused House Democrats of engaging in “political theater” and argued that the upcoming Senate impeachment trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer President.

“This was only ever a selfish attempt by Democratic leadership in the House to prey upon the feelings of horror and confusion that fell upon all Americans across the entire political spectrum upon seeing the destruction at the Capitol on January 6 by a few hundred people,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a pretrial brief filed Monday.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump’s second impeachment trial starts Tuesday

The 75-page legal brief from Trump’s attorneys expands upon their initial response to the House’s impeachment last week, in which they argued that the trial was unconstitutional, that Trump didn’t incite the rioters and that his speech spreading false conspiracies about widespread election fraud is protected by the First Amendment. The brief filed Monday claims that Trump’s speech on January 6 did not incite the rioters, arguing that he urged those gathered to be peaceful.

“Instead of acting to heal the nation, or at the very least focusing on prosecuting the lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol, the Speaker of the House and her allies have tried to callously harness the chaos of the moment for their own political gain.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.