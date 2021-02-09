Read: The Senate’s organizing resolution setting the rules for Trump’s impeachment trial

National Politics

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday afternoon that Senate leaders had reached an agreement for an organizing resolution to set the rules for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday.

The organizing resolution sets the schedule for the trial. The chamber was initially going to recess for Shabbat on Friday evening, but Trump’s lawyer David Schoen withdrew that request, and the trial will not break on Friday evening and Saturday. The Senate has also scheduled a session for Sunday afternoon, if the trial is still going.

Read the updated resolution released by Schumer’s office below:

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.