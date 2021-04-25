Biden administration working to deploy additional supplies and support to India

National Politics

The Biden administration is working to deploy additional supplies and support to India as the country faces a worsening Covid-19 outbreak, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted on Sunday.

“The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon,” Sullivan said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted a similar message Saturday night, saying, “Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes.”

The National Security Council has had meetings on how to aid the country over the weekend. And the Health and Human Services agency was working on the issue on Friday, according to a source familiar.

Discussions center on what to send including whether to provide more vaccine components and materials for administering vaccines, in addition to oxygen and personal protective equipment. Officials say there will be more details on what they’re sharing soon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci described those discussions in an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” saying, “Right now, even as we speak, George, there’s discussions about really ramping up what we can do on the ground — oxygen supplies, drugs, tests, PPE, as well as taking a look in the intermediate and long run about how can get vaccines to these individuals.”

The administration is currently under pressure to release AstraZeneca vaccines to India. A person familiar with the matter said the issue has come up in meetings but a final decision is still up in the air.

In March, the US loaned around four million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to Mexico and Canada.

Fauci said in his interview that sending vaccines is a possibility. Currently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is consulting with the country and providing technical assistance.

“I think that’s going to be something that is up for active consideration,” he said. “We really do need to do more. I don’t think you can walk away from that. And we are.”