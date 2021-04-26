There are 331 million people in the US. Here’s where they live

National Politics

The US Census Bureau fulfilled a decennial duty on Monday when it released new population totals, making public statistics that will be used to reapportion seats in the House of Representatives for the 331 million people in the US.

The new figures are evidence of the nation’s changing demographics, showing how states in the South and West are growing in population size, while their Upper Midwest and Northeast counterparts shrink in size.

The state population totals will be used in the redistricting process that comes every ten years, when some states gain new congressional seats while others lose some. This time around, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Montana and others will gain seats. California and New York are among those losing seats.