Biden pushes new CDC mask guidance as a reason why all Americans should get vaccinated

President Joe Biden on Tuesday cited new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which said vaccinated Americans do not have to wear masks outside in some situations — to urge all Americans to go get a vaccine.

“The bottom line is clear: If you’re vaccinated, you can do more things, more safely, both outdoors as well as indoors,” Biden said during remarks outside the White House. “So for those who haven’t gotten their vaccination yet, especially if you’re younger, or thinking you don’t need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated. Now.”

The President added that with vaccines, American can return to a more normal lifestyle.

“We’re back to that place now as long as you get vaccinated. So, go get the shot. It’s never been easier. And once you’re fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask when you’re outside and away from big crowds,” he said.

Biden outlined the guidance released by the CDC earlier Tuesday but stressed that it does not apply to all outdoor gatherings.

“I want to be absolutely clear: if you’re in a crowd, like a stadium or at a conference or a concert, you still need to wear a mask, even if you’re outside,” Biden said

Biden also made sure to note that the decision was made by CDC experts based on science and was not a political decision.

“The CDC is able to make this announcement because our scientists are convinced by the data that the odds of getting or giving the virus to others is very, very low if you’ve both been fully vaccinated and out in the open air,” he said.

The President thanked the American people for the work they’ve done in combating the virus and said he would outline additional steps next week outlining his plan to fight the virus through July 4, the date he set as when the country could be closer to normal.

