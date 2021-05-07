Keisha Lance Bottoms on not seeking reelection: It’s ‘time to pass the baton on to someone else’

National Politics

A day after announcing her plans not to seek reelection, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday that it’s “time to pass the baton on to someone else.”

“The decision that I have made after thoughtful prayer and consideration is not to seek another term as mayor of this city,” Bottoms said during a news conference, getting visibly emotional during her speech.

Bottoms said she would not be accepting a job with Walgreens, denying reports of her next move.

“I don’t know what’s next for me personally and for our family,” she said. She left open the possibility of running for mayor again at a later time or accepting a job in the Biden administration.

Bottoms had first announced late Thursday that she would not seek reelection to a second term, a surprising move for a mayor who has seen her stature grow in the Democratic Party.

Bottoms said Friday that there was no one thing or a single moment that led to her decision, but that she had been thinking about it “for a very long time.”

But she referenced some of the challenges she faced during her tenure, saying that the “last three years have not been at all what I would have scripted for our city.”

She mentioned the Covid-19 pandemic, which struck Atlanta and the state of Georgia hard, the social justice protests last year sparked by the death of George Floyd, a ransomware cyberattack against Atlanta early in her term, and leading the city during the administration of former President Donald Trump, whom she derided as a “mad man.”

She also insisted that her decision not to run was “made from a position of strength and not weakness,” claiming that she could win reelection if she remained in the race.

Bottoms added that she would refund the campaign donations from donors.

