National Politics

Several states are no longer ordering their full allocation of vaccine doses from the federal government, CNN has learned, as demand drops in multiple spots across the US.

According to an administration official, there are a handful of states that are only ordering a percentage of what has been set aside for them, redirecting many of those doses back to a federal pool that was created in anticipation of this drop in demand.

The White House structured that federal pool so those unordered doses could then go to states like Maryland or Massachusetts that are still ordering their full allotment where demand has not dropped. Officials are working to balance a new national landscape where some states are seeing a drop in demand while others have remained steady.

Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services are tracking all of this closely on its analytical platform, and allocations are still being determined by a state’s population. If a state doesn’t order its full allocation one week, it will not have an effect on their allocation the next week.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.