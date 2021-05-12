Former acting defense secretary invokes Kent State massacre in defending decision not to send military to Capitol on January 6

National Politics

Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller invoked the Kent State massacre on Wednesday as he told Congress why he didn’t believe the US military should have responded to the Capitol insurrection, saying he sees the nation’s armed forces “as a last resort” when responding to protests.

“Historically, military responses to domestic protests have resulted in violations of Americans’ civil rights, and even in the case of the Kent State protests of the Vietnam War, tragic deaths,” Miller said at a hearing with the House Oversight Committee. “In short, I fervently believe the military should not be utilized in such scenarios other than as a last resort and only when all other assets have been expended.”

The May 4, 1970 incident at the university involved the Ohio National Guard firing on students as they protested against the Vietnam War. Four students were killed, while nine were injured in a massacre that dramatically changed the nation.

The comments from Miller come during his first public testimony on the deadly January 6 riot, in which pro-Trump protestors overcame US Capitol Police and other law enforcement and invaded the building.

The former acting secretary also told the panel that he was concerned sending US troops to the Capitol that day would have encouraged the conspiracy of a possible “military coup,” and he also worried that had he sent troops to the building any time before noon that day it would have “created the biggest constitutional crisis since Watergate,” according to a source familiar with his thinking.

This story is breaking and will be updated.