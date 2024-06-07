US pier that broke apart off Gaza is expected to resume operations on Friday, defense official says

By Natasha Bertrand, CNN

(CNN) — The temporary pier constructed by the US military to transport aid into Gaza is expected to resume operations on Friday and aid distribution will resume within the next day assuming all goes to plan, a US defense official said.

The pier broke apart and sustained damage in heavy seas last week in a major blow to the American-led effort to create a maritime corridor for humanitarian supplies into the war-torn enclave.

The pier is the result of months of work by US officials trying to come up with a way to get aid into Gaza without dropping it out of planes or trucking it through border checkpoints. Even though it was operational for only about a week, the pier helped deliver some 1,000 metric tons of aid into Gaza before breaking apart.

