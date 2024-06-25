Judge rolls back parts of Trump gag order ahead of sentencing in New York criminal case

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump can now publicly speak about witnesses like Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels who testified at his New York criminal trial per a court order on Tuesday that rolls back parts of a gag order Judge Juan Merchan imposed before the trial began.

Trump, however, cannot discuss any prosecutor, court staffer or their family members as the latest order from Merchan upholds that portion of the gag order. That aspect of the gag order remains in effect at least until his sentencing, which is set for July 11, the latest ruling says.

The new order Tuesday also lifts the bar on public statements about jurors but notes disclosure of any personally identifying information of any juror is still prohibited.

