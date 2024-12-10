Trump selects Andrew Ferguson as pick for Federal Trade Commission chair

By Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has selected Andrew Ferguson as his choice for Federal Trade Commission chair.

“Andrew has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Ferguson serves as a commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission, and according to his biography, he once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Trump also said he is selecting Mark Meador as his pick to be a FTC commissioner.

“Mark has also worked as an antitrust enforcer at both the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, and in private practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP,” Trump said in the post.

Trump’s reelection has raised questions about how his administration will handle ongoing antitrust cases against tech giants, including Apple and Amazon. Google also awaits a decision on whether a federal judge will accept the US government’s recommendation that it should be forced to sell off Chrome after its search business was ruled a monopoly.

The new administration could also toss out any current FTC investigations.

