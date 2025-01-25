Trump fires inspectors general from more than a dozen federal agencies

By Manu Raju, Alayna Treene, Morgan Rimmer and Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump fired the inspectors general from more than a dozen federal agencies in a Friday night purge, according to a Trump administration official, paving the way for him to install his own picks overseeing the agencies.

The firings have prompted concern from some GOP senators, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, a known “watchdog” for IGs, who said Congress wasn’t given the 30 days’ notice from the White House required by federal law.

Republican senators, including Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota, said they were not given any heads-up about or explanation for the White House’s decision.

“I haven’t, so I better reserve comment. I’m sure I will,” Thune told CNN.

Other GOP senators expressed concern about the fact that they had not received notice and about the widespread nature of the firings.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the dismissals were “pretty broad, widespread across many agencies.”

“What I do understand is that it is relatively unprecedented in that there was no notice. … I can understand why a new president coming in would want to look critically at the IGs and the role that they have played within the various agencies, but the kind of, the summary dismissal of everybody, I think, has raised concerns,” the Alaska Republican added.

Pressed on whether she wanted the White House to provide more information, Murkowski said she would trust Grassley to “help lead them through this.”

“There may be good reason the IGs were fired,” Grassley said Saturday in a statement provided by his office. “We need to know that if so. I’d like further explanation from President Trump. Regardless, the 30 day detailed notice of removal that the law demands was not provided to Congress.”

Sen. Susan Collins also expressed concern with the firings, arguing that the act dismissing inspectors general did not match Trump’s stated goal of ending corruption.

“I don’t understand why one would fire individuals whose mission is to root out waste, fraud and abuse. So this leaves a gap in what I know is a priority for President Trump,” the Maine Republican told reporters.

Several other senators, including John Barrasso, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber, indicated they had no heads-up about the IG dismissals.

“I was very busy here last night making sure that we got a secretary of defense confirmed, and I’m delighted with the outcome,” the Wyoming Republican told reporters, referring to Pete Hegseth’s confirmation. He also pointed to Grassley’s statement as evidence senators are working on getting more information.

Sen. Mike Rounds said the president should have an opportunity to explain his decision. “I honestly would just be guessing at this point as to what it what it actually entails. So I’ll wait and find out what that means in terms of other people stepping in. Are there deputies that step in? Was it specific to individuals? I just simply don’t have that information,” he said.

“I just heard about it just briefly this morning. I’m sure that there’ll be a discussion of it here, but I do not know what his logic was on it, and I do not know the reasoning. We’ll give him an opportunity to explain that,” the South Dakota Republican added.

