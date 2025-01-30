Senior FBI leaders promoted by former Director Wray have been demoted or reassigned, sources say

By Zachary Cohen and Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — At least five senior FBI leaders who were promoted by former Director Christopher Wray have been notified they are being demoted or reassigned, according to sources briefed on the matter, extending a purge that began last week at the Justice Department across the street from the FBI headquarters.

The senior officials are at the executive assistant director level and include those who oversee cyber, national security and criminal investigations, the sources told CNN. The leadership changes have drawn internal consternation, in part because these officials didn’t have anything to do with prosecutions of Donald Trump, which has been the focus of the president’s ire.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

