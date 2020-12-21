Security guard bikes more than 3 miles to deliver lost wallet to customer

National-World

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A Maui woman’s wallet led to a lot of Aloha for a Good Samaritan this holiday season.

Chloe Marino and her son Cooper went shopping at Foodland at Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului last week when she unknowingly dropped her wallet. Hours later, a man showed up at her house with the pouch.

“I was completely blown away. First up, I didn’t even realize I had lost it because I haven’t gone anywhere since the store to pay for anything, to even realize it was gone,” Marino said.

That stranger was Aina Jose, a security guard at the grocery store. Not only did Jose make a delivery, but he also biked more than three miles from Kahului to Waiehu because he doesn’t own a car.

“Forgetting your wallet is a huge fiasco and stop your cards and getting a new license and everything else is just a nightmare so really saved the holiday for sure,” Marino said.

Marino’s husband posted the act of kindness on Facebook and their friend Greg Gaudet decided to start a GoFund Me to try and get Jose a car.

“So humble, Aina. Never met this gentleman before. Was humble and kind and just want to help out and just completely out of his own goodwill,” Gray Marino, Chloe’s husband, said.

Gaudet says he was inspired to start the fundraiser because of a similar incident when he was a teenager and wanted to pay it forward.

“I worked to wash all the neighbor’s cars for months to get a radio in my car and the next day, someone smashed my windows and took my radio. A family friend took my car into the shop and got me a new radio. That whole thing, when I was 16 years old or whatever it was, it had such an impact on me,” Gaudet said.

The goal is to raise $5,000. Gaudet says they hope to gift Jose a car by New Year’s Day.

