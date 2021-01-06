Nonprofit gets comfy donation that will go a long way toward helping others

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina Rescue Ministries took delivery of a truckload of used furniture from the local La-Z-Boy Gallery store.

The company takes gently used furniture as trade-ins, giving vouchers to customers who are buying new chairs and sofas.

“We’re proud of our customers who give up, quite frankly, some very good furniture knowing that it’s going to a cause to help others,” La-Z-Boy Gallery’s John Miller said.

The donated furniture will be sold at the Western North Carolina Rescue Ministries’ two thrift stores. Some of it will also go to people the rescue ministries helped transition out of being homeless.

