Residents upset with HOA for keeping pool closed for more than 14 months

GILBERT, Arizona (KPHO KTVK) — As we enter triple digit territory, people in Gilbert said their community pool is locked up. At Breckenridge Townhomes, the only thing hotter than the temperature is Lissa Coari’s attitude toward the HOA who locked up the community pool. “It’s disappointing when you have to tell your kids, ‘Sorry we just have to stare at the pool; we can’t really go to the pool,'” said Coari. The pool has been closed since last March.

Parents and kids made signs to protest the HOA’s decision. The next day they were taken down but the kids made more on Thursday afternoon. Residents told Arizona’s Family that the HOA in conjunction with the property management company claims its afraid of being sued due to COVID so they kept the pool closed even though residents still pay for it. “I see the pool guy all the time, he’s cleaning the pool and I’m like ‘pointless’,” said Coari.

Arizona’s Family did not hear back from the property management company. Coari and other residents are prepared to sign waivers that would clear the HOA of any liability if they contract COVID-19. But right now, this lock makes this oasis look like a mirage. Coari and the kids hope that changes for cooler times as temperatures soar.

