Loose zebra captured

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — In Putnam County today, there was plenty of entertainment this morning for those commuting to work who spotted a Zebra on the loose near a school.

The zebra quickly captured the attention of everyone driving by and the surrounding community.

“Good Morning Prescott Families – There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach (Yes, really),” the Facebook message stated.

Prescott South Middle School teacher Ashley Danielle Francis noticed the odd-looking pony on her drive to work. Lucky for all of us, she managed to snap a few pictures of the animal after its escape.

Francis said, “It’s just the craziest thing I ever think I’ve ever seen in this small town of Cookeville, Tennessee. There’s just a zebra on the highway. I was about 20 seconds away from the school, like pulling off the highway to come to school. It didn’t seem mad. It just seems scared and it was a little one too. It wasn’t a full-grown zebra because I have seen them at the zoo before. It was little and I just felt really sorry for it. But luckily, I’ve heard that it was captured and returned and everything was safe and nobody got hurt. It didn’t get hit by a car that’s what I started to worry about.”

Fortunately, the zebra’s life on the run didn’t last long, as it was captured later Friday morning.

“The zebra has been captured,” a follow-up message from the school read.

The Zebra was bought at an exotic wild animal sale and escaped while being delivered. No one was injured during the event.

