‘What else is he capable of?’ Woman details terrifying assault in park

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Missouri (KMOV) — Angela Perkins said she was walking on the trails in Creve Coeur Park Sunday afternoon when she came across a man on a bench. She was near the soccer fields toward the Page Avenue overpass, and she continued walking. Minutes later, she said that same man came up from behind and assaulted her, then ran back in the other direction.

“As soon as I turned to my left I recognized that it was him from the bench, then he grabbed my butt looked me right in my face then turned to run the opposite way, so the way he just came from instead of running past me,” Perkins said.

Perkins screamed and said she took off chasing after him, but couldn’t catch him. However, she said the chase gave her a better description of the man to give to police. She said the perpetrator looked back at her with an amused expression.

“He turned his face back toward me and he had a look of surprise and amusement,” Perkins said. “His mouth was open, I didn’t hear anything come out of it, but it was a look of entertainment you could tell he was enjoying [it], whether it was the reaction or scaring me as well.”

The Maryland Heights Police Department said this is the third groping incident in the last four months. Another woman told News 4 she was groped while pushing a stroller back in February. Investigators said they’re looking for a Hispanic male, around 18-25 years old, with dark wavy hair that is shaved on the sides. If you see the man or know anything about these incidents, call police at 314-738-2358.

Perkins said fear sets in knowing how the encounter could’ve ended.

“I recognize that somebody could have hit me in the head or dragged me into the bushes or raped me,” Perkins said. ”I know it could have been an absolute much worse story and I’m glad it wasn’t – but that’s where the fear comes in, what else could have happened, what else is he capable of?”

