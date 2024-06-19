Niche collectors, tourists behaving badly, parental guilt: Catch up on the day’s stories



Parents and kids have been battling over screen time for years. Recent research found parents should let go of guilt over letting their children use phones and tablets more than experts recommend.

1️⃣ Niche hobby: For these collectors of aviation accoutrements, their leisure time activity is serious business. It helps to have a really good sense of humor — and a strong stomach.

2️⃣ Worker safety: The sweltering temperatures across much of the United States have put a spotlight on what steps companies should be doing to protect employees. Here’s what you should know even if you don’t work outside.

3️⃣ Parkour problem: The latest chapter of tourists behaving badly comes from Italy, where visitors ran, climbed and leaped over an ancient city’s historic structures. Part of one building came crashing down. ➕ Just Stop Oil protesters spray Stonehenge with paint.

4️⃣ Cosmic awakening: Astronomers are witnessing a never-before-seen spectacle in real time as a supermassive black hole emerges at the center of a distant galaxy.

5️⃣ Microplastics: These tiny particles are proliferating, and concerns are mounting about their potential effects on our health. Now they’ve turned up in … a sensitive place on the body.

👀 Robot research: Experts from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California identified a new species of deep-sea squid using footage captured by underwater robots.

• Tropical Storm Alberto forms as fires and dangerous heat impact parts of US

• The Supreme Court’s approach on ‘history and tradition’ is irking Amy Coney Barrett

• Louisiana classrooms now required by law to display the Ten Commandments

🍷 That’s the age of the oldest wine ever discovered in liquid form. It was found in an urn in southern Spain during home renovations.

Freak injury: Swimmer Rafael Fente-Damers hurt himself while celebrating qualifying for the Olympics. It was a celebration he immediately appeared to regret, holding his shoulder and wincing in pain. The Summer Games in Paris start next month.

🇺🇸 Which US president signed the legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday?

A. Bill Clinton

B. Barack Obama

C. Donald Trump

D. Joe Biden

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🍣 We like to wrap things up on a positive note:

﻿British food artist Michelle Wibowo sculpts celebrity busts – from sushi. Check out her culinary creations, including Eelton John and Edamame Sheeran.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. President Joe Biden signed a measure into law making Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Evan Berbette, Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

